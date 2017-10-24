Wanted man arrested following vehicle accident in Adams County

A Gloster man was arrested Saturday following a one-vehicle accident on Liberty Rd in Adams County.

Forty-Four-year-old Derrick Dewayne Jackson was detained after Adams County deputies ran his license and found that he was wanted out of Hind's County.

He was arrested without incident. Deputies found marijuana, marijuana seeds, and a small white baggie with white residue and a plastic straw in Jackson's car.

Jackson is being held in the Adam's County jail where he's charged with Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He is also being held for Hind's County.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.