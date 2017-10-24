Thad Cochran approved disaster relief funding

Mississippi Senator, Thad Cochran, voted to approve the supplemental appropriation for hurricane and wildlife relief on Tuesday.

Legislation is now providing $36.5 billion in emergency funds for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), and programs to fight wildfires across the United States.

“The number and strength of storms this year have depleted funding needed for disaster recovery," said the Senate Appropriations Chairman. "Additional supplemental funding will help ensure first responders and federal agencies have the necessary resources to do their important work."

The bill will also provide more than $16 billion of debt forgiveness so the NFIP program would be able to pay claims from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, and Nate.

The bill now goes to the White House for President Trump's approval.

