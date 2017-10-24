Residents React To Belhaven Robbery

On Poplar Boulevard, residents say they were awakened by the gunshots Monday night. Some say more than 12 rounds were fired.

"Just sounded like fireworks, It didn't seem too loud or anything," said Joey Graves. "I didn't know a shooting happened."

Police say just after 12:30 a.m. a man was shot while approaching his female friend who was being robbed by three men. The men fled with her purse.

Despite that, many residents don't feel the security of the neighborhood has been compromised.

"Things like that really don't happen that often out here," said Billie Massey. " I think it could happen anywhere, anywhere you are you just have to be very careful and watch your surroundings, which I do."

Billie Massey has lived in Belhaven for 13 years. She believes the shooting and robbery were an isolated incident.

"I feel safe and it's a true neighborhood everybody looks out for each other," added Massey. "And It's like neighborhoods used to be. That's why I love it here,"

Residents say they're anxious for police to make an arrest, which will make them feel even safer.

