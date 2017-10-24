Rick Comegy on JSU: "We're going to have to play over our heads to beat them."

Mississippi Valley has won 2 of their last 3 games. Head coach Rick Comegy sees plenty of room for optimism, he addressed the media Monday in the SWAC teleconference.

"I'm glad to see the kids get a win. I just think we've seen a lot of different situations that will prepare us to play some decent football as we go on down the road."

The Delta Devils continue their homestand Saturday when 0-7 Jackson State comes to town. Comegy says his team isn't taking the Tigers lightly.

"Those guys are going to come in and do a fantastic job, they'll look to come in and beat us here at home. We're going to have to play over our heads to beat them."

Mississippi Valley faces Jackson State Saturday at 2:00pm. The game can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/user/MVSUsports

