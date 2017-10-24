Mayor gives preview of State of the City Address

Jackson's mayor is preparing to address the citizens of the Capital City.

Tuesday Mayor Chokwe Lumumba gave a preview of what he'll be sharing next week.

On the steps of City Hal, he outlined some of the topics from his upcoming "First 100 Days -The State of the City Address".

Jackson's 53rd mayor set a course of responsibility and openness for his administration.

With over 14 weeks in the position, he introduced his Transition Team, charged with doing an analysis of the departments and functions.

"We want businesses to come to Jackson and we will do all that we can to make the process of doing business in Jackson easy, making certain that the licensing and permit process is no longer over complicated," said Lumumba.

He also addressed public safety and what he calls a need for a holistic approach to crime.

"I take the position that every block will be controlled by somebody," said the mayor. "It will either be controlled by a negative force or a positive force, and so we have to make the decision we're going to control the blocks".

Lumumba would not say if he plans to keep Lee Vance as Jackson Police Chief but allowed Vance to discuss the new recruiting class and the addition of five experienced officers in the coming weeks.

"The academy class has already been approved. We have already started looking for recruits," said Vance. "We're going to do a formal roll out in about a week, but our plan is to hire at least 50 new JPD officers this fiscal year".

Mayor Lumumba has also said he has no plans to continue the furlough of city employees.

The State of the City Address will be Monday at four o'clock at Thalia Mara Hall.

