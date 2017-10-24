Talk of a Wicker versus McDaniel Senate primary ramps up

Next year's U-S Senate race in Mississippi is already the subject of national political conversations. While the match-up isn't official, the war of words has started.

President Trump called Roger Wicker last week to offer his support for a re-election bid. Wickers' campaign manager sent the following statement.

“Roger Wicker leads the Senate in support of President Trump's agenda, so we are happy to have President Trump's support. As much as Senator McDaniel may want it to be true, “Washington, D.C” will not be on the ballot in Mississippi next June. Senator Roger Wicker will be on the ballot – the same Roger Wicker known to Mississippi Republicans as a stalwart conservative, who is very popular with conservative voters, including those who identify closely with the Tea Party. It’s the same Roger Wicker who travels the state with his wife Gayle meeting with Mississippians every weekend and every day the Senate is not in session. It’s the same Roger Wicker who traveled the country in 2016 working to defeat Democrats and elect Donald Trump. We are organizing volunteers in all 82 Mississippi counties, working to earn each vote and taking nothing for granted. We look forward to comparing records with Senator McDaniel. We'll be ready for a competitive race." -- Justin Brasell



The Tea Party closely aligned with McDaniel during his 2014 bid for Senate. McDaniel's policy advisor Keith Plunkett sent the following comments regarding Wicker.

"Senator McDaniel has traveled the state for years meeting with Mississippians going back to his first term in the legislature. He has written and passed laws that actually protect Religious Freedom and private property and gun rights. Chris McDaniel has actually stood up for Mississippians striving to provide for their families against the favoritism of special interest hand-outs, excessive spending and against expansion of government regulation and taxes. That’s what makes a difference for the people of our state," said Plunkett. "Senator Wicker’s online promotion of caps and t-shirts that push a positive spin on “guns and religion” is a cute marketing ploy. But, it disguises his lack of substantive action and dedication to what Mississippians value.

"Mississippians recognize in Senator Chris McDaniel a person who knows them and knows their values. The people in this state don’t have anyone in the U.S. Senate today who truly represents them. The people who live and work here know it. Senator Wicker and his team of political operatives, lobbyists and politically connected special interests know it. That’s why many voters in Mississippi are suddenly getting to meet Senator Wicker for the very first time through his pandering social media ads and statements, and his attempts to connect himself to President Donald Trump’s popularity here.

"As the Chairman of the NRSC Wicker advised Republican Senators to stay away from Mr. Trump as a candidate, calling his policies “misguided” and saying the president was prone to “farcical fits.” Now Senator Wicker wants to appear as if he has always been in tune with Trump’s agenda and what Mississippians believe. Senator Wicker has adopted the appearance of a muscle car but their is nothing under the hood. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and DC’s special interests are once again working to sell Mississippi a lemon that has repeatedly proven to be defective."

"The people in this state don't have anyone in the U.S. Senate today who truly represents them. The people who live and work here know it. Senator Wicker and his team of political operatives, lobbyists and politically connected special interests know it."



One of McDaniel's recent Facebook posts stated, "Preparing for a big fight takes time. But our training is almost complete."



Republican analyst Andy Taggart makes this note:



"From an observers' perspective, I like competitive races because I like the thought that our elected official spending a lot of time at home, in the district, in the state, shaking hands, going to different kinds of functions, making their case about why they should be elected."

Taggart commented that a McDaniel versus Wicker race would be different than McDaniel's bid against Thad Cochran.

"I don't think there's any relationship between what happened in 2014 and what might happen in 2018," added Taggart. "Obviously, Senator Wicker's tenure in the Congress is not nearly as long as Senator Cochran's had been by 2014. In addition to which, there were a number of organizations in D.C. that were interested in trying to sort of fire every incumbent in 2014 and we don't see that same sort of thing happening this year."

Taggart believes Wicker will be successful in his primary bid, no matter his opponent.

Wicker's campaign finance records indicate he's built up in excess of $3.1 million ahead of the 2018 race. McDaniel told us in late September that he believes the money would be there, should he decide to run.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.