Nick Fitzgerald ready for road trip to College Station

Mississippi State heads to College Station off back to back wins. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald wants to get the bad taste out of his mouth from back to back games against ranked opponents.

He was held to 130 total yards and 2 interceptions against Georgia. Fitz better against Auburn: 213 yards and a score but also had a pick-six.

#7 says the team has grown since those two setbacks.

"You know, we've been playing right, everyone is out doing their jobs, doing their one eleventh. Road games, we've kinda gotten out of character: Lot of penalties, lot of false starts, just not handling the environment very well. But I think a lot has changed since those two games. Offensive line, the whole offense in general has been clicking, moving the ball pretty well."

Mississippi State faces #24 Texas A&M Saturday at 6:15pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.