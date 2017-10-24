Bridge closings upset Wilkinson County residents

Some Wilkinson County residents say bridge closings are causing a major headache for drivers and are demanding answers.

Many people live and work in the area of Perry Town Road bridge and are frustrated because the bridge has been closed.

"We have a lot of elderly people in our area and if there's a fire, we can't get a firetruck to us (or) an ambulance if someone's having a heart attack," said resident Edna Murray.

"As I came out yesterday morning, I was stopped at one of the county workers who pretty much told me don't come back this way because the bridge is closing and that was the first I've heard of it," said resident Anthony Short.

County officials say the state advised them to close Perry Town Road bridge. The more than 60-year-old wooden structure is eroding and water would wash it out during storms.

"The bridge is critical and dangerous. It is one of many," said 5th District Road Manager Jennings Nettles. "They have known for some time this bridge was going to to be closed and that is proper procedure if the state aid tells you to close it, you have to close it,"

The county also closed Turkey Creek bridge on the north side of town and one lane of the Tom Crum Bridge is closing this week.

"We are cut off from the world. My son going to school is going to be another 30-minute drive," said Mrs. Murray.

The county has set up Alternate routes for residents but they claim they are dirt roads that are dangerous for travelers.

"The is going to take on our vehicles in the driveway bumpy road every day in and out. When it rains part of it is going to be impassable," said Short.

Travis Murray couldn't agree more. He took the designated detour and got a flat tire.

"The one-lane road, you have to go around to pass someone. You get off road, you could (cut your) tires open," added Murray.

County officials say it will take a little more than two months to build a stronger, sturdier and safer Turkey Creek Bridge

As for Perry Town Road Bridge, the timeline is a little longer.

The county is waiting for funding and the green light to bid out the project.

" Hopefully, by next year the spring of the year it would be complete. "

