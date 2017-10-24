Victims of domestic violence remembered at candlelight vigil

One in four women and one in seven men will be victims of domestic violence. The Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence is teaming up with Cups Espresso Cafe' to bring awareness to the problem and hope for those who suffer.

Tuesday night the Coalition's third annual candlelight vigil brought victims, family members and supporters to the State Capitol in Jackson.

Organizers say they hope to let people around the state know domestic violence is real, there is help and together there is strength.



Wendy Mahoney, the Executive Director of MCADV said, "the candlelight vigil is to show honor and recognition for those who have lost their lives to domestic violence. There are a number of individuals in our state who have been victims of domestic violence and unfortunately lost their lives."

Every nine seconds a woman is assaulted or beaten in the United States. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

