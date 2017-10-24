North Mississippi teachers arrested for allegedly having student get them drugs

Alana Harris and Jill Todd were both indicted and charged with persuading a minor to commit a felony. The Water Valley School District responded to the case Tuesday with a statement but didn't actually mention the teachers' standing with the school.

The Yalobusha County Sheriff, however, is taking a stronger stance, saying the student involved is clearly a victim. Sheriff Lance Humphreys believes the two teachers asked a 16-year-old student to get them prescription pills like Adderall and Lortab.

"In one or two incidents she actually went to an individual's house to pick these narcotics up," explained Sheriff Humphreys.

The teenager's parents contacted authorities on October 3rd after seeing suspicious texts on her phone.

"As far as I'm concerned and the DA's office is concerned, the child is going to be the victim here," said Sheriff Humphreys. "A teacher being a person of power, asked this child to do that."

The Assistant District Attorney in the case says he believes his office can move forward with the case, even before getting their hands on some of the messages which were sent through Snapchat so they would disappear.

The Sheriff believes it'll take about seven days to get that portion of the teachers' conversations with the student.

"In my mind, it falls in line with a prescription drug epidemic that we're seeing in our country, and this is a byproduct of that abuse," said Assistant DA Steve Jubera.

Harris and Todd have a court appearance coming up in November.

The Water Valley School District said in a statement they have:

"...some employees that have been under investigation for possible misconduct, by law enforcement. The school district is cooperating with law enforcement and will take the appropriate action when that time comes. Being a personnel matter, we cannot comment any further."

