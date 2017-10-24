Prescription Drug "Take Back" happening on Thursday

On Thursday and Saturday, the Drugs Enforcement Administration will be partnering with local law enforcement for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10am to 2pm.

Drop off points around the metro will allow you to bring any expired or unwanted medications for proper disposal:

Jackson:

(Thursday) Metrocenter Mall on Highway 80 (2nd floor main entrance next to Burlington) 12:30pm to 6:30pm

JPD Headquarters on E. Pascagula Street

Madison:

Tulane University parking lot

Flowood:

Dogwood Festival (between Belk and Old Navy)

Terry:

Village Square Park (across from City Hall)

The DEA says they aim to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse to medications.

