Prescription Drug "Take Back" happening on Thursday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Prescription Drug "Take Back" happening on Thursday

Prescription Drug "Take Back" happening on Thursday

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: DEA Source: DEA
JACKSON METRO AREA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

On Thursday and Saturday, the Drugs Enforcement Administration will be partnering with local law enforcement for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10am to 2pm. 

Drop off points around the metro will allow you to bring any expired or unwanted medications for proper disposal:

Jackson: 

  • (Thursday) Metrocenter Mall on Highway 80 (2nd floor main entrance next to Burlington) 12:30pm to 6:30pm
  • JPD Headquarters on E. Pascagula Street

 Madison:

  • Tulane University parking lot

Flowood:

  • Dogwood Festival (between Belk and Old Navy)

Terry:

  • Village Square Park (across from City Hall)

The DEA says they aim to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse to medications.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly