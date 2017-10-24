Residency Requirements to change for some Jackson City Jobs

The City of Jackson has been determined to keep its employees and job contracts local, but a change in law will soon allow non-residents the chance to work for the city.

Up until now, if you wanted to work for the city of Jackson, whether that be for the mayor, police department, or public works, you were required to live in the Capital City. A move, Councilman DeKeither Stamps, says he and former Jackson leaders pushed for after city jobs were going mostly to non-residents.

"At that point, 70% of the Fire and Police Department lived outside of the city," said Stamps. "We had about 635 city employees who lived outside the city and we paid them a little over $21 million."

With that former law, a voucher program allowed for residents from other cities to be hired if there weren't any local qualified candidates, but after six months the employee would have to move to Jackson or lose their job.

Councilman Aaron Banks says that's just not feasible, especially for those wanting to be police officers, firefighters, or at-will employees.

"Their spouse might have a good job in Madison or somewhere," explained Banks. "To expect them to pick up and move just for that, I think, is just unfair."

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance says this stipulation, along with the department's low pay, has made it hard to keep officers in his department or hire anyone new.

"If somebody gets hurt out there because they don't have back up (or) because we don't have people assigned to patrol, that's an even larger problem than where they live," said Chief Vance.

So with the amendment, in 30 days, there will be no residency requirements for any Jackson police officer, firefighter, or at-will employee. The city has made it clear though that while these jobs are open to non-residents, anyone hired who lives outside the city limits will not be able to take their city-owned car home unless they are on call for 24 hours.

