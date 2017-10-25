Lanier goes from winless 2016 to 2017 postseason

Last season, Lanier was 0 and 12.

Last Friday, the Bulldogs clinched their first playoff appearance in 13 years.

Changing the culture is a phrase you hear quite a bit when teams change coaches. But on 833 Maple Street, it's more than just a cliche.

Michael Ashford came to Lanier with a championship pedigree forged at Noxubee County and Chicago. A blue collar mentality has the Bulldogs in the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

See how they did it above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.