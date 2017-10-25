Lanier goes from winless 2016 to 2017 postseason

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Last season, Lanier was 0 and 12.
Last Friday, the Bulldogs clinched their first playoff appearance in 13 years.
Changing the culture is a phrase you hear quite a bit when teams change coaches. But on 833 Maple Street, it's more than just a cliche.
Michael Ashford came to Lanier with a championship pedigree forged at Noxubee County and Chicago. A blue collar mentality has the Bulldogs in the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
See how they did it above.
