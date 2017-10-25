Brandon, Germantown, and St. Andrew's advance to state volleyball semifinals

It's Quarterfinal Tuesday in the MHSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Brandon, Germantown, and St. Andrew's punched tickets to Starkville.

The 37-2 Lady Bulldogs swept Oak Grove in Class III. The Lady Mavericks swept McComb in Class II. The Lady Saints swept Choctaw County in Class I

All three squads will play Thursday at Mississippi State.

Clinton fell to Tupelo in a tough road test in Class III.

