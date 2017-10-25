Brandon, Germantown, and St. Andrew's advance to state volleybal - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brandon, Germantown, and St. Andrew's advance to state volleyball semifinals

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

It's Quarterfinal Tuesday in the MHSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Brandon, Germantown, and St. Andrew's punched tickets to Starkville.

The 37-2 Lady Bulldogs swept Oak Grove in Class III. The Lady Mavericks swept McComb in Class II. The Lady Saints swept Choctaw County in Class I

All three squads will play Thursday at Mississippi State.

Clinton fell to Tupelo in a tough road test in Class III.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly