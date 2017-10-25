Southern Miss getting set for a Blackout at The Rock

Southern Miss returns to The Rock on Saturday. The Golden Eagles are getting set for a Blackout at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The equipment staff revealed a matte black Eagle sticker for their black helmets.

5-2 USM is one win away from bowl eligibilty. They'll face UAB Saturday at 6:00pm. The game can be seen online at CUSA.tv

