Southern Miss getting set for a Blackout at The Rock

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Southern Miss returns to The Rock on Saturday. The Golden Eagles are getting set for a Blackout at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The equipment staff revealed a matte black Eagle sticker for their black helmets.
Blackout helmet for Saturday vs UAB gloss black helmet, w/Matte Black Eagle Head @SouthernMissFB @UNISWAG @USMGoldenEagles #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/RPewzxSZsG— SouthernMissEquip (@SouthernMissEQU) October 23, 2017
5-2 USM is one win away from bowl eligibilty. They'll face UAB Saturday at 6:00pm. The game can be seen online at CUSA.tv
