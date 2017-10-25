Coming up on WLBT: Two teachers busted buying drugs from student - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: Two teachers busted buying drugs from students

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

We now have pictures of the two teachers arrested for buying drugs from MS students. We'll show you at the top of the hour.

The hunt continues for the person responsible for a shooting in the Belhaven neighborhood. We'll have details when you join us. 

Breaking overnight, two people are killed on the campus of Grambling State. We'll have a live look at 5. 

See you in 10.

~Joy

Powered by Frankly