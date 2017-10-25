Friday Flavor: Ya-Ka-Mein

Ya-Ka-Mein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets. The beef noodle soup has been a staple in the city as long as anyone can remember, but its origin is a mystery. The Gumbo Queen made the dish live in the studio.

Here's the recipe!

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless beef steak or roast, pork, or chicken of your choice, cut into bit size pieces, seasoned and cook in cast iron skillet

1 pound spaghetti, cooked according to package directions

2 bunches green onions, chopped

4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and quartered

1/4 cup Soy Sauce

1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce,

2 cups Beef Stock

Add cajun seasoning, Kosher salt, freshly cracked black pepper, onion, and garlic powder to taste

Garnish with chopped green onions, boiled shrimp, hot sauce, and a lot of love.

