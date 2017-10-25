SLIDESHOW: Show us YOUR Halloween costumes

By Jennifer Kennedy

If you are looking for somewhere to go this Halloween, here is a list of places participating in Halloween activities!

Jackson

Boo at the Zoo: Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. This event is for the kids! Not scary at all, and they can trick-or-treat at the zoo and meet some of the wild animals. Family friendly costumes are encouraged. Live DJ will be there, parade of costumes, nightly monster mash dance party, haunted reptile house, games for kids, and bounce houses!

Costumes and Cocktails: Friday from 8 p.m. - midnight, Benefiting the Human Rights Campaign of Mississippi and Grace House. Enjoy cocktails and food, music, dancing , and a red carpet to show off elaborate costumes. Tickets are $35 at the door, $25 if you order online.

Eat Drink and Be Scary, Adult Costume Party: Friday from 8 p.m. - 12 p.m. at the Mississippi Arts Center on East. Pascagoula Street. Tickets are $20 at the door, DJ's and dancing, cash bar, jello shots, complimentary treats, and a costume contest!

Hal and Mal's Halloween Party: Saturday from 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Commerce Street. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite!

Museum Park after Dark: Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science on Riverside Drive, family friendly, tickets are $9 a person and include parking and all activities. Create fun crafts with the kids, go trick or treating through both museums while wearing your costumes

Monster's Ball Halloween Party: Saturday from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday, happening at the Ultra Lounge. All costumes get in free all night and ladies in free until 11 p.m., DJ, dancing, bar

Northpark Mall-o-Ween: Saturday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the mall, costume contest, crafts, and trick-or treating for the kids.