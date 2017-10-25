SLIDESHOW: Show us YOUR Halloween costumes - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SLIDESHOW: Show us YOUR Halloween costumes

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

By Jennifer Kennedy

If you are looking for somewhere to go this Halloween, here is a list of places participating in Halloween activities!

Jackson

  • Boo at the Zoo: Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. This event is for the kids! Not scary at all, and they can trick-or-treat at the zoo and meet some of the wild animals. Family friendly costumes are encouraged. Live DJ will be there, parade of costumes, nightly monster mash dance party, haunted reptile house, games for kids, and bounce houses!

  • Costumes and Cocktails: Friday from 8 p.m. - midnight, Benefiting the Human Rights Campaign of Mississippi and Grace House. Enjoy cocktails and food, music, dancing , and a red carpet to show off elaborate costumes. Tickets are $35 at the door, $25 if you order online. 

  • Eat Drink and Be Scary, Adult Costume Party: Friday from 8 p.m. - 12 p.m. at the Mississippi Arts Center on East. Pascagoula Street. Tickets are $20 at the door, DJ's and dancing, cash bar, jello shots, complimentary treats, and a costume contest! 

  • Hal and Mal's Halloween Party: Saturday from 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Commerce Street. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite!

  • Museum Park after Dark: Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science on Riverside Drive, family friendly, tickets are $9 a person and include parking and all activities. Create fun crafts with the kids, go trick or treating through both museums while wearing your costumes

  • Monster's Ball Halloween Party: Saturday from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday, happening at the Ultra Lounge. All costumes get in free all night and ladies in free until 11 p.m., DJ, dancing, bar

  • Northpark Mall-o-Ween: Saturday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the mall, costume contest, crafts, and trick-or treating for the kids.

  • .Wells UMC Trunk or Treat: Saturday from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Wells Memorial United Methodist Church on Bailey Avenue in Jackson. Bring the kids and dress up to join the family fun. Treats will be available games, and inflatables followed by a hot dog supper. 

Canton

  • Canton's Scare on the Square: Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 100 Depot Drive. Scarecrows created by local businesses, schools, and groups will be displayed around the square. There will be candy for the kids and take a picture with your favorite costumed scarecrow! 
  • Canton Trunk or Treat: Sunday from 3 - 5 p.m.at Uplift Incorporated at 453 Cameron Street in Canton. Bring the kids and dress up and get candy. 

Pearl

  • Pearl FBC Trunk or Treat: Sunday at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Pearl on Bierdeman Road, Bring the kids and dress up to fill up those pumpkin treat bags!
  • Pearl PD Trunk or Treat So Others Can Eat: Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at Sheppard Stadium located behind city hall in Pearl. There will be concession stands, face paint, inflatables, games, and a dance dome! Bring canned food to help fill the food pantry! 

Brandon

  • Brandon FBC Trunk or Treat: Sunday at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church on South College Street and on Boyce Thompson Drive in Brandon. 

Flowood

  • Flowood Flea Market Booth-A-Treat: Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Flowood Flea Market on Flowood Drive. Candy and toys will be given away to all of the kids! Admission is free and there will be drawings for gift baskets.

Richland

  • Grace Baptist Trunk or Treat: Saturday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church on Brandon Avenue in Richland.

Madison

  • Lost Rabbit Food Truck Friday: Friday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the town of Lost Rabbit at 147 Republic Street in Madison. Costume contest, live music, and trick-or treating for the family

Ridgeland

  • Teach Street at the Township: Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at The Township at Colony Park. Family friendly, wear costumes and trick or treat throughout the different shops.

Terry

  • A Super Hero Truck or Treat: Monday from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Village Square Park. 

