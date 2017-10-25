Mississippi state fair attendance down this year

Attendance for the Mississippi State Fair was down this year compared to last year.

According to the Mississippi Fair Commission, fair attendance was 590,000.

The Fair Commission says that weather may have played a factor in the lower attendance this year.

There were several new exhibits at the fair including the "Butterfly Encounter exhibit" and the "Sea Lion Splash". The fairgrounds hosted nearly 950 4-H and FFA youth and showed over 1,500 animals at the livestock shows.

Fair attendance is typically larges on the first weekend, but rain kept a lot of people away those days.

