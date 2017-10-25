Jackson law firm relocates, offers fun amenities to employees

A law firm in Jackson has relocated its downtown offices.

Forman Watkins & Krutz, LLP celebrated its move into their new location on the top four floors of the former University Club in the Regions Building.

The planning took about two years, but the firm gradually moved into their 65,000-square ft. office space this summer.

“We’ve got a game room with arcade basketball and ping pong,” said Josh Metcalf, partner. “ e've actually got beer on tap. The work we do can be very stressful at times, so you want it to be a place that while you're here, you're having a good time.”

The firm employs approximately 100 workers.

The planning taking over 2 years, and the firm gradually moving in to the new office this summer.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.