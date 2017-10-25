Ole Miss alum Ben Wolcott thrilled to make PGA Tour debut - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ole Miss alum Ben Wolcott thrilled to make PGA Tour debut

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
A few months ago Ben Wolcott earned All-SEC Second Team honors as Ole Miss reached the NCAA Championships. The Tennessee native will make his PGA Tour debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Wolcott will tee off Thursday morning at 8:44am

The Sanderson Farms Championship tees off Thursday at the Country Club of Jackson.

You can view tee times here: https://www.pgatour.com/competition/2018/sanderson-farms-championship/leaderboard.html

