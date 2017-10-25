Ole Miss alum Ben Wolcott thrilled to make PGA Tour debut

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A few months ago Ben Wolcott earned All-SEC Second Team honors as Ole Miss reached the NCAA Championships. The Tennessee native will make his PGA Tour debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Jonathan Randolph isn't only @OleMissMGolf tie at Sanderson Farms Championship. Ben Wolcott making PGA Tour debut https://t.co/Irbvk4aK39 pic.twitter.com/ZEx99zzP9x— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 25, 2017
Wolcott will tee off Thursday morning at 8:44am
The Sanderson Farms Championship tees off Thursday at the Country Club of Jackson.
You can view tee times here: https://www.pgatour.com/competition/2018/sanderson-farms-championship/leaderboard.html
