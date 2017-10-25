MS Strong: Akura Brown

A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
Police are investigating the murder of a middle school teacher who was discovered dead in her Strongsville home on Monday.More >>
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
