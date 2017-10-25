MS Strong: Akura Brown

Lots of people can point out a problem and wish someone else would do something about it, but it is not often that they become the “someone.” But that’s exactly what Akura Brown did. She saw a problem and came up with a solution. And we can help this weekend.

Akura Brown’s hobby, maybe her passion has been and is fashion. Akura’s grandmother is seemingly unrelated to her fashion passion at first, but the paths will cross in just a few seconds, and you’ll see where you come in.

“My Grandmother passed away from breast cancer in 2015 and it was very important to me to help other people who are going through the same thing,” said Akura.

Specifically, help people who have difficulty getting to and from their cancer treatments; and that’s where fashion steps in.

Akura, with the help of her mother and a bunch of her friends, formed a non-profit organization, board of directors and all. And their first fundraiser is this Saturday night in Brookhaven. A fashion show.

“It will go to people who need help getting back and forth to their appointments like gas cards and different things,” Akura added.

Her friends are helping her out and the admission price goes to her Night of Hope non-profit organization. Akura’s mom, Tracy Brown is on board all the way.

“It’s been a learning experience for her and for me," said Tracy Brown. "And she always wanted to do a fashion show since she was in the 4th grade. And when my mom passed from breast cancer that gave her a purpose to have a fashion show.”

You don’t even have to be out of high school to start living your dream and discovering you can help other people at the same time. And when you do, you are living Mississippi Strong.

For ticket information call Akura’s mom, Tracy Brown at 601-757-0273

Saturday, October 28 at 6 p.m. at the FEMA Building in Brookhaven.

