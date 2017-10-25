Terry Man shares battle with West Nile Virus

Sixty-one Mississippians have been diagnosed with West Nile this year, resulting in two deaths. It's a virus that doctors report more than 80% of people never realize they even have. Eighty-two-year-old Bernard Holliday was one of those people.

Holliday and his wife have been living on their 30 plus acre lot on Ford Drive in Terry for 13 years. Property that not only has two ponds on it but is also next door to a creek and heavily-wooded area which can be prime real estate for mosquitoes.

"I saw a swarm, maybe a dozen, kind of flying around," Holliday explained. "I saw one get on my arm and I popped him, but I may not have popped him quick enough."

Holliday says, on the day he was bit, he was moving limbs to the edge of his property and he wasn't wearing bug spray or long sleeves. While it can take anywhere from two to fourteen days for symptoms to set in, Holliday says he noticed "flu-like" symptoms setting in less than a week from the bite.

"The back was all the way down from my hips (to) all the way up to my shoulder blades," said Holliday. "Just kind of different, little pains and aches. Then when I found out I had the fever I said, 'Okay, I don't know what it is I have. I already had my flu shots and all that, so I need to go down there and find out what's going on."

Holliday says a follow-up blood test showed his white count is still low and he says the potentially deadly virus is still taking a toll on his day-to-day life.

"One of the things that happened is you're really sleepy and tired," added Holliday. "Much more so than normal and I don't usually sleep that much, but if I sit down in front of the TV now I don't even see the program."

Mississippi Doctors are not required to report West Nile Cases. Symptoms can range anywhere from "Flu-like" with the backaches and fever to more severe cases where some develop paralysis or go into comas.

