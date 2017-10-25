Former Bolivar County Deputy indicted for planting evidence at crime scene

Retired Bolivar County Deputy Sheriff Walter Grant has been indicted on federal charges of planting a weapon at a crime scene to justify a fatal shooting.

The indictment charges 51-year-old Grant placed a stick or baton near the body of Willie Bingham, Jr., after shooting him in order to mislead investigators into believing that Bingham had a weapon prior to the shooting.

At the time of the incident, Grant was a sheriff's deputy in Bolivar county. He was tried twice in state court for manslaughter but the jury was twice unable to reach a verdict.

If convicted of the federal charge, Grant faces a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

