Some question cost of ferry to remote Warren County island

In Warren County, access to a remote section of land has been cut off for some time. Kings Point Island is remote, mainly used for deer camps and logging. Kings Point is a man-made island created in 1904 when a diversion canal was constructed.

Much of the 17 thousand acres owned by private landowners, is now leased for hunting or logging and used by part-time residents. The only way to get to the island is by ferry.

Three On Your Side received a complaint that providing some $270-thousand dollars for the maintenance and operation of this ferry to the island is too much.

But Supervisor Richard George said Wednesday the county is obligated to provide access.

"Some people don't like paying this kind of tax for people to go to their hunting camps," said Supervisor George. "Well property owners across the county have roadways to access their property and this property is part of Warren County."

Supervisor George says taxpayers have every right to question funding. Currently, the Kings Point ferry is down due to engine repairs. Supervisors hope to have it operational Monday.

