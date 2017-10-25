Governor's J.P.S. takeover alternative plan

Governor Phil Bryant had given a deadline of last week, to decide on whether or not he would execute a state takeover of the Jackson Public School District. Now he's proposing another option that would involve the community and would avoid taxing the state budget.

With Jackson Public Schools receiving an F in the accountability ratings released last week, many thought a state takeover was inevitable. Governor Phil Bryant says he's been working on another option.

"If we bring in some of these national organizations that have helped turn around school districts like Battle Creek Michigan and Newark NY why can't we do that," said Governor Bryant during a meeting with reporters. "And also I think we can raise a large amount of money, we can find the revenue needed to impact the plan."

Governor Bryant also says he wants to give J.P.S. stakeholders local control over aspects of the plan, something Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and many others have rallied for over recent weeks.

Governor Bryant says his plan would be a partnership.

"You're going to see a very good plan," added Governor Bryant. "Kellogg has done this before, they're just remarkable. The Barksdale Reading Institute is helping all they can. "As I said, Kerry Wright and I had a meeting and conversation yesterday to involve the state, everyone has to be a part in this if we're going to move J.P.S. forward."

Governor Bryant hasn't completely discarded a state takeover of J.P.S., an option he says he's not opposed to, just one he would like to have substitutes for.

