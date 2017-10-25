Community reaction to residency requirement being lifted seems very positive

A residency requirement in the City of Jackson is now amended. In the past, you had to live in the city to work for the Jackson Police and Fire Departments or be an at-will employee for the City. That changed during Tuesday night's council meeting.

Three On Your Side and FOX-40 spoke with several people about the change. Many people weren't aware the rule even existed in the first place, but reaction to the change overall was almost exclusively positive

"We should make every effort to recruit every person that we can to help us," said Bob Donaldson, who grew up in Jackson. "At least the people who live outside of Jackson will be coming back into Jackson to contribute to our city."

Ray Lacey, another Jackson resident, says if that requirement had applied to his job, he would've been out of work.

"I don't see anything wrong with it. Of course, I lived in Jackson all my life, but I worked in Madison County for 30 years," said Lacey.

Ward 4 Councilman De'Keither Stamps says the amendment was put in place originally to keep property and sales taxes within the City.

But Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance says the Department was already understaffed, and the residency requirement was hindering him from hiring qualified employees.

"The Chief of Police, I kind of agree with him about keeping Jackson safe. And we need more policemen, anyway, we can get them," added Lacey.

That amendment will kick in towards the end of November. Civil Service employees do still have to live within city limits.

