Mississippi leaders discuss highway funding during annual Hobnob event

Mississippi Economic Council's annual Hobnob event provides a more relaxed atmosphere than the State Capitol, but it's still politics as usual. Attorney General Jim Hood shifted gears to road and bridge funding when he took the Hobnob stage.



"I thank the Mississippi Economic Council for going to the legislature and handing them a silver platter and saying maybe put a dime on fuel," said Hood. "Democrats and Republicans wanted that and spread the rest around till we get a road bill going. If we don't fix the roads we've put in, that's why we've had the development in the state we've had."



He's referring to 2016 when the event host MEC created a menu, of sorts, of ways lawmakers could up revenue and fix roads and bridges. But leadership hasn't taken hold of any of those choices yet.



"I don't think we're going to see a tax increase," noted Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves. "There's certainly not a will in the MS legislature to raise the gas tax. So, I do not think that's going to be part of the solution."



Meanwhile, Senator Dean Kirby has said he's drafting legislation that would create a statewide referendum. It would put the ball in the voters' court when it comes to raising the gas tax and tax on new car tires.



"I like that idea," said Governor Phil Bryant. "If people want to raise taxes, let's give them the opportunity to have a voice in it. So, I think you'll hear a lot of talk about putting that on the ballot."



But most Democrats still seem to think that putting the issue to voters is passing the buck on their responsibilities.



"You can say workforce development all day long but if you don't have roads and bridges, there's no way to get that workforce development there," explained Representative Jay Hughes.



Both House and Senate leaders have indicated they're interested in continuing discussions on new funding streams for roads and bridges this legislative session.

