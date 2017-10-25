Judges Westbrooks, Owens and Wise honored as Trailblazers

Court of Appeals Judge Latrice Westbrooks and Hinds County Chancellors Denise Owens and Patricia Wise were among women lawyers honored as Legal Trailblazers by the Metro Jackson Black Women Lawyers Association on October 19.

Also honored as Trailblazers at the Little Black Dress Soiree were Mississippi College School of Law Interim Dean Patricia Bennett, MCSOL Professor Angela Mae Kupenda, Rep. Debra Gibbs, Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall, Clarksdale City Attorney Margarette Meeks and attorneys Amanda Green Alexander, Carshena Bailey and Constance Slaughter-Harvey.

Dean Bennett is president-elect of the Mississippi Bar. She will be the first African American woman to lead the state bar. Her term of office will begin in July 2018. Hall is the first woman to head the Department of Corrections.

Slaughter-Harvey was the first African-American woman graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Judge Owens and Judge Wise became the first African American female chancellors in the state when they were elected to the Hinds Chancery bench in 1989.

Judge Westbrooks became the first African American woman assistant district attorney in the Second Circuit Court District in October 1997.

Judge Westbrooks is the third African American woman to serve on the Mississippi Court of Appeals.