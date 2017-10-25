Vicksburg woman denied bond in stabbing death

New developments in a Vicksburg murder. The woman charged will remain in jail.

28 year old Christina Jones is accused of stabbing 29 year old Anthony Turner. In her initial appearance Tuesday she was denied bond. Her case will now be presented to a grand jury.

Turner was stabbed at a home on Halls Ferry Road last Friday. He was being taken to a hospital by private vehicle when the driver met an ambulance in the parking lot of a business. Turner died from a stab wound to the chest.

