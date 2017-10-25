Warren Central wins The End Zone Play of the Week

It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Warren Central pulled away on the combined ballot on MSNewsNow.com & Twitter. They won by a total of 237 votes.

Warren Central's Corey Wilson finds a hole and breaks free for the 40 yard touchdown. He had 3 scores as the Vikings beat Clinton 28-10. Warren Central kept their 6A playoff hopes alive.

The End Zone Play of the Week - October 20th (Final Standings)

1. Warren Central (Corey Wilson TD)

2. Brandon (Will Rogers TD pass to Jonathan Mingo)

3. Scott Central (Ken Butler trucks his way in)

4. Jackson Prep (Jerrion Ealy soars for the score)

