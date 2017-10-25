Vicksburg police officer creates powerful domestic violence video to help victims

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a Vicksburg police officer is taking action to help educate people in abusive relationships.

For more than decade Lt. Penny Jones has served as a domestic violence coordinator at the Vicksburg Police Department. She has now created a powerful domestic violence video and it has gone viral on Facebook.

“Domestic violence is very serious. Every nine seconds a woman is killed in the United States,” said Lt. Jones.

That staggering statistic and working hundreds of abuse cases over the years gave Lt. Penny Jones the courage to create this video that has now gone viral. She says it is a wake-up call to educate people on the signs of domestic violence. The 10-minute video shows everything from black eyes to bloody noses to helpless victim's taking some serious beatings.

“Different females were involved in domestics that were actually killed by the hands of their abusers. I want them to see if you don't get help now this is something that can happen to you in the end," added Jones.

She says the crime involves more than just physical abuse. It also includes threats, intimidation, stalking and emotional and sexual abuse.

“At this point in October, we have worked 350 domestic cases, and it's not even 365 days gone in the year yet," said Jones. "It is so much, and I want victims to know that there is help out there. You don't have to stay in that relationship; you do have to come up with a game plan.”

Jones says It is important to know that abusive relationships never have a happy ending and there are resources available to get out.

“ For victims there is shelters. It can help you get off your feet, get them an education, get them homes to live in," said Jones. "As well as the abuser. We can actually send that abuser to a class to get help.”

