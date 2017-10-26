3 On Your Side Investigates: School Busted

So far this year, the Jackson metro area has had two school bus accidents.

That may sound minor considering tens of thousands of students ride these buses every day.

However, a 3 On Your Side investigation reveals most school buses here could be an accident waiting to happen because of who's behind the wheel.

Our analysis showed more than a hundred school bus drivers speeding -- while kids were onboard.

In some cases, these drivers broke the law 30 to 40 times a week on average.

"When we send our children to school, we're thinking they're gonna be safe until they come home," said parent Crystal Gates.

Gates, whose two children attend Jackson Public Schools, said having a way for her children to go to and from school is a godsend -- when it's on time.

"It's supposed to be there around 6:55, 7:00, but some days it comes around 7:10, 7:15, 7:20," Gates said.

Might make some think the buses are going too slowly, but documents obtained exclusively by 3 On Your Side show just the opposite in Jackson and other areas.



Those drivers were going way too fast -- and we can prove it.

The answer lies in GPS tracking technology: many districts use it, including Jackson Public Schools.

So we asked for driving alerts from the district's school buses.

In return, we got four months of driving data that showed more than 150 buses went over the speed limit at least once.

For days, bus drivers barreled down Interstate 55 at more than 75 miles an hour and drove 30 miles over the speed limit in some places, like Richmond Grove Road.

"To see it in writing, it kind of really scares me that they would go that fast with kids on the bus," said JPS parent Wandra Perymond.

When we showed Perymond the data we received from the bus her daughter rides, it left her speechless.

Her daughter's bus violated the speed limit 83 times in two months.

"I'm shocked and surprised," Perymond said.

The heaviest foot seems to belong to the driver of bus 14-018, who went over the speed limit 80 times in a week. Over eight weeks, that number ballooned to 460.

"That's unbelievable. Something needs to be done about that particular bus," Gates said.

And it's not just Jackson.

The Rankin County School District gave 3 On Your Side this same information for three of its buses -- the only three using GPS because they were testing the software out.

One of its buses -- which transports special education students -- recorded breaking the speed limit more than 100 times in a single day.

Because the data obtained was from the last school year, we wanted to see if these bus drivers are still speeding.

Armed with a radar gun, we sat -- and waited -- but didn't find what we saw months ago.

Only one bus driver went a few miles over the speed limit on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Why use the GPS technology?

District employees can see if buses stay on route and how many stops they make.

It also lets them know immediately if a driver breaks the law.

"So what happens? If they get a report, what happens?" Perymond said.

3 On Your Side asked JPS if these drivers were ever reprimanded because these driving alerts showed some of the same buses speeding over and over again.

"The information you're referring to is based on the last school term. It was being watched, but it wasn't being watched as closely as it is now," said JPS executive director of transportation Derick Williams.

Williams said they now have someone tracking that data daily who lets him know when bus drivers speed, and then the district responds.

"Those who have been cited for speeding more than one time, they receive a warning letter, then they're sent to a safety training class," Williams said.

They could also be terminated. However, the district wouldn't say if anybody had been fired since the GPS system was installed.

Spokesperson Sherwin Johnson said in an emailed response that the district couldn't "disclose personnel actions taken against employees."

That means we don't know how well anyone is actually holding these bus drivers responsible. Same goes for the Rankin County School District.

Spokesperson Kristen Windham said transportation managers would be talking to the drivers caught speeding by the software, but couldn't say if the hundreds of violations would go any further than a talk.

"I'm not sure how they handle that aspect," Windham said.

Windham told us the main takeaway from the trial run was a logistical one: it allowed them to better manage their buses, which can get special education students to school faster by recognizing stops that take too long.

"They may be at that stop for 15 minutes. They may be at that stop for 5 minutes. In those cases, they're able to better route the minibuses," Windham said.

Windham said the GPS tracking technology will only be installed in 27 minibuses because it's too costly.

"40 dollars a month per bus, and at 300 buses, that is a huge cost for the district," Windham added.

That could be why other districts haven't installed the GPS trackers, either.

The Clinton School District doesn't track this kind of information.

Madison County's superintendent said they plan to implement the technology this semester.

Even though our JPS data was from several months ago -- and the district says it has someone tracking it now -- Perymond remains skeptical.

"It's still going on. It doesn't matter how old it is, it's been going on for a while," Perymond said.

If you see something you want investigated -- whether it's a school bus breaking the law or anything else -- let us know by calling the 3 On Your Side Tip Line at 769-2300-TIP.

You can also email us at investigates@wlbt.com.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.