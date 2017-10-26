Suspect accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and boyfriend gets no bond

The suspect in a double shooting in Ridgeland is now in custody.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says 39-year-old Sam Johnson, who is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, was taken into custody by Grenada police.

He will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is being held on no bond.

The domestic shooting happened at 6:30 a.m. outside of Highland Home, a rehabilitation facility that also provides nursing home care.

We're told the victims are a 33-year-old woman, an employee at the facility, and her 35-year-old boyfriend. The woman was shot twice and her boyfriend was shot multiple times.

Police said Johnson showed up at the nursing home where his ex-girlfriend worked. When he encountered her current boyfriend in the parking lot the two got into an argument which lead to the shooting.

The female was shot once and ran back inside and locked the door.

Chief John Neal of the Ridgeland Police Department said, "Based off the rounds that were fired and where the rooms were close proximity but we still don’t feel like they were any residents in any danger because all the shooting was being done outside there were no exterior windows or doors that came in to where the residents were."

The man who was shot multiple times tried to drive away, but only made it to the front entrance. Police are still working to determine a motive behind the shooting.

"In talking with some of the caretakers there this morning we knew that he had been reaching out to her several times during her night shift making phone calls and text messages so we think there was something that was brewing at the time and it must have spilled over this morning when he showed up," said Chief Neal.



The shooting victims underwent surgeries this morning for their injuries but police say they're not life threatening.

Sam Johnson will appear at his initial court appearance at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Ridgeland Police Department.

