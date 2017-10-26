Suspect accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and boyfriend now in custody

The suspect in a double shooting in Ridgeland is now in custody.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says 39-year-old Sam Johnson, who is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, has been taken into custody by Grenada police.

He will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The domestic shooting happened outside of Highland Home, a rehabilitation facility that also provides nursing home care.

We're told the victims are a 33-year-old woman, an employee at the facility, and her 35-year-old boyfriend. The woman was shot twice and her boyfriend multiple times. It is believed that the two men knew each other before the shooting.

This is a developing story.

