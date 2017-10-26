Woman and boyfriend shot by ex-boyfriend at rehab facility on Highland Colony Parkway

Ridgeland police are on the scene of a domestic shooting involving three people at a business on Highland Colony Parkway.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal confirms that two people have been shot and injured outside of Highland Home, a rehabilitation facility that also provides nursing home care.

We're told the victims are a female employee and her boyfriend, who were shot by the woman's ex-boyfriend. The woman was shot twice and her boyfriend multiple times. Police are searching now for the victim's ex-boyfriend.

Highland Colony is shut down and parents trying to get to their children to Highland Elementary are being detoured through Dinsmor.

Our crew is there but police are keeping people back right now. This is a developing story.

