Port Gibson motel burns to the ground in overnight fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Port Gibson motel burns to the ground in overnight fire

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
PORT GIBSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A motel in Port Gibson burned to the ground overnight Thursday.

It happened at the Grand Gulf Inn on Highway 61 just after 3 am.

No word on how it started. All the people inside made it out safely.

The building is a total loss.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly