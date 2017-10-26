Andrew Landry among 4 golfers tied for lead in Sanderson Farms C - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Andrew Landry among 4 golfers tied for lead in Sanderson Farms Championship

The best golfers in the world are taking advantage of the perfect conditions at the Country Club of Jackson. Plenty of red numbers in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Ole Miss & Jackson Prep alum Jonathan Randolph birdied his first 3 holes. He was at -6 at one point and tied for the lead. Randolph finished with a 3-under-par 69.

Mississippi State Bulldog & former Germantown Maverick Ross Bell is making his PGA Tour debut. He went up and down for pars on 9 and 18, but Bell shot 78 (+6).

Ole Miss alum Ben Wolcott also made his PGA Tour debut today. The 2017 All-SEC selection shot 74.

Andrew Landry had a hot start. He was -7 through 9 holes, including a chip-in for birdie on 18. He fired a -6 66, the former Arkansas Razorback is in a four-way tie for the lead.

Zac Blair provided an early highlight while our cameras were there.

You can track the updated leaderboard here:  https://www.pgatour.com/competition/2018/sanderson-farms-championship/leaderboard.html

