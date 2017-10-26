Low scoring early in Sanderson Farms Championship

The best golfers in the world are taking advantage of the perfect conditions at the Country Club of Jackson. Plenty of red numbers early in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Ole Miss & Jackson Prep alum Jonathan Randolph birdied his first 3 holes. He’s -4 overall

Jonathan Randolph up & down for par on 10. -4 in Sanderson 1st Rd. Ole Miss/Jackson Prep alum 1 shot back of lead @OleMissMGolf @JPsports pic.twitter.com/X7DExHY7ZQ — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 26, 2017

Mississippi State Bulldog & former Germantown Maverick Ross Bell is making his PGA Tour debut

MSU Bulldog & former Germantown Maverick Ross Bell rolls one in for par. +4 through 9 in PGA Tour debut #HailState @HailStateMG pic.twitter.com/C2LIcmVBZn — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 26, 2017

Andrew Landry had a hot start. He was -7 through 9 holes, including a chip-in for birdie on 18 (started on back 9).

#SEC atop Sanderson Farms Championship. Andrew Landry chips in for birdie. Former Hog -7 through 9 holes @PigTrailNation @RazorbackMGolf pic.twitter.com/Rizzxk81sk — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 26, 2017

Zac Blair provided an early highlight while our cameras were there.

Lot of red numbers early in Sanderson Farms Championship. Zac Blair chips in for birdie on 18, makes the turn at -3. Landry leads at -6 pic.twitter.com/u57b8GDr7v — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 26, 2017

You can track the updated leaderboard here: https://www.pgatour.com/competition/2018/sanderson-farms-championship/leaderboard.html

