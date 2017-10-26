Low scoring early in Sanderson Farms Championship - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Low scoring early in Sanderson Farms Championship

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
The best golfers in the world are taking advantage of the perfect conditions at the Country Club of Jackson. Plenty of red numbers early in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Ole Miss & Jackson Prep alum Jonathan Randolph birdied his first 3 holes. He’s -4 overall

Mississippi State Bulldog & former Germantown Maverick Ross Bell is making his PGA Tour debut

Andrew Landry had a hot start. He was -7 through 9 holes, including a chip-in for birdie on 18 (started on back 9).

Zac Blair provided an early highlight while our cameras were there.

You can track the updated leaderboard here:  https://www.pgatour.com/competition/2018/sanderson-farms-championship/leaderboard.html

