COPY-Suspect accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and boyfriend now in custody

The suspect in a double shooting in Ridgeland is now in custody.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says the man who shot his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend has been arrested. We are waiting on officials to release his identity.

The domestic shooting happened outside of Highland Home, a rehabilitation facility that also provides nursing home care.

We're told the victims are a female employee and her boyfriend, who were shot by the woman's ex-boyfriend. The woman was shot twice and her boyfriend multiple times.

This is a developing story.

