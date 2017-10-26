Pearl judge resigns, youth court permanently closed after barring mother from baby over unpaid court fees

On Wednesday, Pearl Youth Court Judge John Shirley reportedly resigned and the Pearl Municipal Youth Court was permanently closed after the judge was accused of depriving a mother contact with her 4-month-old child until she paid court-imposed fees.

The Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center admittedly called for Judge John Shirley to be fired.

According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.

According to the MacArthur Justice Center those fees still have yet to be paid. However, an order was entered on Wednesday reversing Judge Shirley’s earlier decision and returning the now 18-month-old child to the mother after 14 months.

“As a civil rights lawyer in Mississippi, I am no stranger to injustice, but for a judge to prohibit an impoverished mother from having any contact with her baby until monetary payments are made is shocking and repugnant. Such orders are tantamount to judicial kidnapping,” said Johnson.



Back in August 2016, “Mother A,” who is identified as an African-American woman and resident of Jackson, was riding in the passenger seat of a friend's car through Pearl while looking for a job. Her baby was also in the car and was reportedly riding in a car seat.

When the car was stopped for a minor traffic violation, it was discovered that both adults had outstanding warrants for routine misdemeanor offenses.

The MacArthur Justice Center claims that's when the two women were arrested and the officer contacted DHS claiming that the child was “abandoned” as a result of the women being detained. The baby’s grandmother arrived on the scene within minutes, yet the officer still apparently insisted that the child be taken before Judge Shirley at the Pearl Youth Court.

Less than half an hour later, Judge Shirley awarded custody to the baby’s grandmother. An order was later entered prohibiting “Mother A” from having any contact with her baby until court fees were paid in full.



“Mother A” contacted the MacArthur Justice Center last week and the complaint was filed, calling for Judge Shirley to be fired and the youth court closed. An emergency meeting of the Pearl Board of Aldermen was scheduled for Wednesday evening where Judge Shirley resigned from both his Youth Court and Municipal Court positions and the Board voted unanimously to close the Youth Court permanently.



Judge Shirley responded on Thursday, calling the claims of the MacArthur Justice Center lies.

"While I am prohibited from discussing a youth court matter, I have always sought to protect children from those who abuse and neglect children and I have at the same time protected the rights of the accused," he said in his statement.

He then went on to say that the job of CPS employees is to protect children, but some of them do a "LOUSY job". He also claims he was back-stabbed by Pearl Mayor Jake Windham and the Rankin County Youth Court Judge.

"Unfortunately, the current Rankin County Youth Court Judge is more concerned about patting himself on the back rather than protecting children. That judge wanted to dissolve the Pearl Youth Court so he could use Pearl's statistics for grants and another judge informed me that he heard the current Rankin County Youth Court Judge tell others that Jake Windham promised to dissolve the Pearl Youth Court if the judge would help Jake get elected," said Judge Shirley. "When Jake was elected, he tried to convince the aldermen to dissolve the Pearl Youth Court, but a majority of the aldermen refused and that apparently angered Mayor Jake Windham because he said it would be brought up again. I resigned because I am tired of the politics of Mayor Jake Windham and that other judge and would always wonder when the next back-stabbing would occur."

His full statement below:

Pearl was the only city in Mississippi with its own youth court because all other youth courts operate at the county level.

Matters previously handled by the Pearl Youth Court now will come under the jurisdiction of the Rankin County Youth Court.

