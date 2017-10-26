Drug trafficking organization members indicted

Six people have been charged in a five-count federal indictment with drug trafficking offenses.

42-year-old Dexter Jones, of Soso, - one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

35-year-old John Baxter, of Stockton, California, - one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetmine

32-year-old Darrion Jones, of Laurel, - one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

42-year-old Mitchell Jones, of Soso, - one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

41-year-old Jamie Wheat, of Laurel, - one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

41-year-old John Foster, of Hattiesburg, - one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges that beginning in 2015, the defendants conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute narcotic drug controlled substances including methamphetamine and cocaine in the Eastern Division of the Southern District of Mississippi.

"With these arrests, DEA and its state and local law enforcement partners have taken down an organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the state of Mississippi. By removing these violent criminals from the streets, they can no longer threaten the health and safety of our communities. We will continue to work together to target criminal organizations and their assets to ensure that drug traffickers are held responsible for the harm they cause," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Stephen G. Azzam.

If convicted, the defendants face up to life in prison and fines of up to $10,000,000.

Five of the defendants appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Michael T. Parker on October 25, for initial appearances and arraignments. The remaining defendant, John Baxter, will be arraigned at a later date.

A jury trial is scheduled for December 18, before United States District Judge Keith Starrett in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hattiesburg Police Department.

