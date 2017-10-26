Former JPD dispatcher files sex discrimination lawsuit against City of Jackson

A former Jackson police dispatcher says he was the victim of sexual discrimination and inappropriate advances by his female supervisor.

The former dispatcher claims in a federal lawsuit that he was subjected to sex discrimination and retaliation.

Johnny Baskin says he was not allowed to advance his career by a female manager because he rejected her sexual advances.

The 64-year-old man says he was rejected for a promotion after he his female head supervisor made sexual advances towards him during his shift.

The senior dispatcher position was given to a 34 year old female instead.

