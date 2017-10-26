Employee steals $332K stolen from Madison church

$332,000 was stolen from Broadmoor Baptist Church by an employee of the church.

The church realized that there were several financial transactions that had not been properly authorized or reported over a 27-month period of time.

These transactions were discovered by employees of the church in September. All of these transactions were done by one employee who was using the funds for his personal benefit.

The individual is no longer an employee at the church and his actions are being reported to the IRS and the Mississippi Department of Revenue. The church has decided not to press criminal charges.

The church made a statement on the findings and their reaction.

"As a body of Christ, we sought to find a proper balance between accountability and grace; and given our changes in personnel and the significant new safeguards and internal controls we have added, and will continue to add, we are confident we can responsibly steward the resources entrusted to us. While we chose not to press criminal charges against this individual, we will fully cooperate with prosecutors if it is independently pursued. In addition to the improved policies and procedures, we have replaced our in-house accounting and finance team and have hired a full-time CPA, with deep non-profit experience, to oversee our finance and accounting practices. We are using outside accounting professionals to assist in the transition and also interviewing new audit firms."

