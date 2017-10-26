State Superintendent responds to Governor's decision on JPS

State Education Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright says she stands by the decision regarding the takeover of the Jackson Public School District. Here is her statement on Governor Phil Bryant's decision.

Statement from Dr. Carey Wright on JPS

The State Board of Education and the Commission on School Accreditation followed state law when they determined the Jackson Public School District was in a state of emergency that jeopardizes the safety, security and educational interests of the students in the district.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) stands behind that determination. The Governor has made a decision not to declare a state of emergency and to form a coalition to pursue another way to address this crisis. As of today, the MDE has not been asked to be part of this coalition. The Jackson Public School District is still required to develop a corrective action plan to submit to the State Board of Education for approval.

The plan must clearly outline how the district will correct all accreditation violations in all 58 schools.

