Fire crews fighting brush fires in Madison - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Fire crews fighting brush fires in Madison

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Jake Hamilton, MS Forestry Commission Source: Jake Hamilton, MS Forestry Commission
Source: Jake Hamilton, MS Forestry Commission Source: Jake Hamilton, MS Forestry Commission
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

By Jennifer Kennedy

Mississippi Forestry Commission responded to a brush fire in Madison Country at 3 p.m. Thursday.

An estimated 5-6 acres were burned north of Gulf Green Road and across the street from Robinson Springs Road and Porter Lane before the fire was contained. 

Fire crews managed to save a house and shed from the fire. 

We will update if we get any more information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly