Fire crews fighting brush fires in Madison

By Jennifer Kennedy

Mississippi Forestry Commission responded to a brush fire in Madison Country at 3 p.m. Thursday.

An estimated 5-6 acres were burned north of Gulf Green Road and across the street from Robinson Springs Road and Porter Lane before the fire was contained.

Fire crews managed to save a house and shed from the fire.

We will update if we get any more information.

