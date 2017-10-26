Log truck spills logs onto Hwy 43 in Canton blocking traffic

A log truck spilled logs all over the Highway in Canton.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a log truck was making a left turn onto Hwy 16 when the axle broke spilling logs onto the road.

Hwy 16 at the intersection of Hwy 43 is blocked while crews work to remove the logs from the road.

There were no injuries.

We will update when the road is back open.

