Federal panel recommends new vaccine guidelines

You may be completely up to date with your shots. But the guidelines on the vaccines to keep you healthy could be changing.

"When she told me it was shingles, I said aww, man because I seen how my brother was with it all on his body, you know," described R.L. Lewis.



83-year-old R.L. Lewis is recovering from shingles on his face. "I wouldn't wish that on nobody," he said. "It's a terrible feeling."



Lewis said one of the sores wore a hole into his nose that's still healing months later. And the side effects aren't totally gone.



"It's sore and it feels like something's crawling on me," Lewis described. "Feels like something's crawling on my face there. I keep trying to knock it off and there's nothing there to knock off."



There's a shingles vaccine that Lewis didn't know about. He'd had chicken pox, making it more likely for the virus to reactive as shingles. Still, Dr. Timothy Quinn says he's noticed the vaccine's lack of effectiveness in some patients.



"I have had a couple of patients that have told me that they've been vaccinated and they have suspicious lesions that make me highly suspect that they do have shingles," said Quinn. "So, I think it's a really good idea for a second more effective vaccine if it becomes available."



That's why advisors to the CDC are now suggesting people over 50 get a new shingles vaccine, even if they had the old one or if they've had shingles before.



"It's showing that it maintains protection against shingles as you age as you go from your 50s to 60s to 70s," noted Mississippi state epidemiologist. "It maintains that protection. It would probably be doses once the final recommendations from APIC come out. But that's encouraging news."



If the CDC adopts the recommendations, it could become policy sometime next year.

The advisory committee also suggested a booster shot for the MMR vaccine.That's because of an increased number of mumps cases in the U.S. in recent years. The recommendation to the CDC will be that people get a third dose if they're at high risk during an outbreak.

