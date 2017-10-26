Local group holds vigil for survivors and victims of domestic violence

Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.More >>
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >>
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
An arrest has been made in reference to the double homicide that occurred on the campus of Grambling State University that claimed the lives of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.More >>
An arrest has been made in reference to the double homicide that occurred on the campus of Grambling State University that claimed the lives of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>