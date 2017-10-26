Local group holds vigil for survivors and victims of domestic violence

A local group is putting names and faces on domestic violence.

The theme of a candlelight vigil Thursday night in Jackson, Remember My Name. Survivors of domestic violence and their families were encouraged to share their messages to break the silence. Victims who have lost their lives were also honored.

Eva Jones, founder of Butterflies By Grace Defined By Faith says domestic violence thrives when we are silent, but if we take a stand and work together, we can end domestic violence.

Two survivors shared their battles and the importance of getting out of what they called violent and toxic relationships.

Javonda Cavitt White said, "we are comfortable with abusing one another. That name calling is acceptable and putting our hands on each other is acceptable. And that's not love."

Geanette Gross said, "I was a victim for 24 plus years and no one knew, other than a few members of my family."

Butterflies by Grace Defined by Faith organizes this vigil each year to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved